Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Senator Hawley threatens to derail defense bill without radiation amendment

By Stetson Miller
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) is threatening to hold up the National Defense Authorization Act if the bill does not include his amendment that would expand compensation for victims of radiation exposure from the federal government’s atomic bomb tests.

“If the House and Senate leadership take this out of the defense bill after it’s passed the Senate, I’m going to do everything I can to kill the defense bill,” said Sen. Hawley.

The amendment would give money to people who were victims of U.S. radiation testing, including those who were downwind from Los Alamos and the Trinity atomic bomb testing sites in New Mexico and for people who were exposed to radioactive waste in Saint Louis’s contaminated Coldwater Creek.

The legislation passed the senate this summer but Senator Hawley is concerned that Congressional leaders could strip the provision from the bill during backdoor sessions.

“If this comes out of a back room and they’ve taken out what we voted for and they’ve taken out support for the people of Missouri, I’m going to do everything I can to kill that bill,” he said.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
New details on man shot dead at boat landing in Aiken County
Augusta crime
Augusta gangs are surging, and they’ve found a surprise funding source
Preparing for mystery dog illness
Here’s how to keep your dog safe from mysterious illness
The Olive Road bridge is shown after being struck again on Nov. 13, 2023.
Olive Road bridge: Simple solution is gaining some traction
Family and friends released balloons to mark Zykee Ryans' fifth birthday.
On 5th birthday, tears are shed for boy taken by a bullet

Latest News

FILE - This photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife from a remote...
Wolverines threatened with extinction as climate change melts their snowy mountain refuges, US says
Police said a man was shot for not sharing potato chips with the suspect.
31-year-old shot in the face for not sharing potato chips, police say
Dog
Mysterious dog illness is in CSRA: Should pet owners be worried?
Senator Hawley threatens to derail defense bill without radiation amendment