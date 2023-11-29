S.C. group works to boost women legislative candidates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Women are extremely underrepresented in the South Carolina State House – ranking 49th among all states when it comes to female representation in the legislature compared to the population.

That’s according to the organization Women in Leadership, which wants to see the number of women running for office next year triple.

Slightly more than half of all South Carolinians are female.

But at the State House, women hold less than 15% of the seats in the legislature.

Now a statewide organization wants to remove barriers women may face – that could keep them from running in the first place.

On Wednesday, Women in Leadership launched its free campaign toolkit for women.

It includes access to resources like self-paced lessons and videos, budget spreadsheet templates and worksheets to stay on top of deadlines and requirements.

This is geared toward campaigns for elected office at all levels along with appointed offices.

The organization says in talking with women who have previously run for office and lost – they’ve found their first campaign can be something of a practice run – because they’ve had to figure it all out as they go.

Women in Leadership says it developed the toolkit as a roadmap – so female candidates can focus more time on building their platform and meeting with voters.

“We don’t need to spend time reinventing the wheel. Women are already busy. This is one more thing that they’re adding to everything that they’re responsible for and everything that they do, and we don’t want them to spend time on something that’s already out there and has been proven in previous past campaigns,” said Sara Ballard, S.C. Women in Leadership Chief Operating Officer.

Next year, every seat in the state legislature will be up for re-election.

