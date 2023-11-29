Police say stray dogs killed 3 pet goats in South Carolina

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens Police Department released new details on Wednesday about the investigation into what killed three goats on a property within the city limits.

Officers stated that they began investigating after three goats were killed overnight at Hastings Corner Farm & Garden on Nov. 22.

According to officers, through their investigation, which included search warrants, interviews, background checks for potential motives, necropsies performed on the goats, and over 250 man-hours, they determined that three stray dogs were responsible for the killings.

Officers stated that they initially believed the goats were killed by something other than dogs because of the types of injuries they had. However, necropsies conducted by the Clemson Veterinary Diagnostic Center in Columbia, SC, determined that the goat’s injuries did point to a dog attack despite their appearance.

Officers added that the three dogs believed to be responsible were also seen on surveillance footage running toward the farm at around 2:55 a.m. Another neighbor reported hearing commotion near the goat pen at around 3:00a.m.

Laurens Police Chief Keith Grounsell also made a video explaining the findings and sharing the surveillance footage.

Mady Hastings, Owner of Hastings Corner Farm & Garden, says the three goats were all under 2 years old and named Sunny, Blossom, and Clover.

“They were great pets for us, they did you know light work around the farm, light clearing and providing us with compost. They also did therapies with my youngest son,” she said.

In response to the findings from the investigation, Hastings Corner Farm & Garden posted the following statement on the situation.

Hastings began the urban farm in Laurens about three years ago and says they have gotten complaints from neighbors about the operation since.

“We’re only hoping to do good and we don’t want something like this to stifle that,” she said.

The Laurens Police Department said officers are working on addressing the stray dog issue impacting the area. Anyone who sees a stray dog that they believe is suspicious is asked to call 911.

