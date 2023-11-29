Submit Photos/Videos
‘The other side of addiction’: Recovery Road Ministries opens new men’s home

Recovery Road Ministries
Recovery Road Ministries(wrdw)
By Taylor Martin
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - With high opioid overdose numbers in both Aiken and Richmond counties, the need for long-term recovery centers is on the rise.

After operating a women’s shelter for four years, Recovery Road Ministries celebrated the grand opening of its men’s home on Wednesday.

Dozens of people showed up, including some of the first graduates of their women’s program who say they never thought they’d see a future past addiction.

“I was trafficked and I was hooked on drugs. I was a slave to that lifestyle,” said Joy Anderson, Recovery Road graduate.

OPIOID EPIDEMIC IN THE CSRA:

The road to recovery doesn’t always look the same.

Another graduate, Jodi Riley, said: “I lost my granddaughter at stillbirth, and that’s what made me go into recovery.”

With a new men’s home, Recovery Road Ministries hopes to transform the lives of men just like they’ve helped women who never thought they’d see the other side of addiction.

Executive Director Gary Farina said: “The home is already full and I’ve got applications coming in every single day, so this isn’t enough. We need more.”

Because of the community, they’ve been able to receive eight acres of land and build the new home debt-free and without grants. They plan to use every bit of the land.

“We’re going to be growing flowers and vegetables with Blossoms of Grace. We get a percentage of what they sell comes back to Recovery Road. So we’re doing that. And then the rest of the acreage, we’re going to have a prayer garden. And then we’re going to hopefully put in two or three more homes,” said Farina.

The trees in front of the home are in memory of those who lost their lives to addiction. They’re not only a reminder of the work to still be done but give those in recovery a reason to see it through.

Anderson said: “I’d be dead if it weren’t for that. If it weren’t for someone caring enough and for the program to be there for them to know about.”

If you’d like to play a part, donate at https://recoveryroadministries.org/donate/.

