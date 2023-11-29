One Tank Trip: Try tubing down a snow-covered slope

HIGHLANDS, N.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for snow, you won’t find any close to our area for now.

But you can at Highlands Outpost in North Carolina.

We went there to try snow tubing for this week’s One Tank Trip.

“Came up to North Carolina, and then came here because we don’t get snow in Florida,” said one father who brought his family.

We asked his 11-year-old son Edison what it’s like, and he said: “It’s fun.”

MORE ONE-TANK TRIPS:

This part of North Carolina does get snow, but not every day.

At Highlands Outpost, that doesn’t matter. They have machines that keep adding snow to the hill all season long.

You ride up on a conveyor belt and ride down a snow-covered slope.

Will Volk has had lots of memorable experiences on tubes this year, he went down a natural waterslide , and tubed on the Saluda River in Columbia. Before he tried out snow tubing, he wondered what this experience would be like.

“Just relax,” Edison told Volk.

Edison wasn’t worried.

In fact, he asked Highlands Outpost staff to spin him.

If an 11-year-old can handle that, Volk thought: “Why not me?”

Volk screamed while speeding down the hill.

After the experience, he wondered, “Was spinning the right choice?”

He said yes after seeing the smile on his face while watching the video back.

No matter how you go down the slope, if you go to Highlands Outpost, get ready for a wild ride.

Highlands Outpost also has a mountain coaster (kind of like the one in Georgia that Volk rode ), ice-skating rink and more.

Prices vary depending on time and day, but you could snow tube for two hours for about $35.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.