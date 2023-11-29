New details on man shot dead at boat landing in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are investigating the death of a man who was found shot Tuesday at a boat landing in Aiken County.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Devon Tricoche.

According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, Tricoche suffered at least one gunshot wound to the body.

Tricoche was found around 1:43 p.m. Tuesday in the water near the South Fork Edisto boat landing in the 1000 block of New Holland Road.

According to court records, Tricoche had a criminal history, although the offenses all date back more than 10 years. He was charged in May 2012 with offenses including violent and first-degree burglary, grand larceny, shoplifting, failure to stop for a blue light and giving false information to authorities.

This investigation is still in its early stages and information is limited, deputies said.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is assisting with this investigation.

Tricoche will be autopsied Friday morning in Newberry.

If anyone has any information, they’re urged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. Tipsters can also share information by visiting www.aikencountysheriff.net.

If the case is found to be a homicide, the shooting is part of an outbreak of violent crimes that have claimed more than 100 lives in the past year and a half across the CSRA . The crimes have affected communities large and small on both sides of the Savannah River, and authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs.

Just in the past week, there have been at least three shooting deaths in the CSRA – in Aiken, Augusta and Sandersville.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.