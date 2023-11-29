Math, literacy event aids understanding of new Ga. standards today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School System invites parents and guardians to attend a math and literacy workshop that will provide resources to support students during the new learning standards on Wednesday.

The Numbers + Letters = Better Together workshop will give families resources that will help them help their students adjust to the new Georgia Department of Education math standards on Wednesday.

Attendees will learn about the new K-12 Georgia mathematics standards and receive giveaways like Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math kits, mathematics manipulatives, and books.

The event is free and open to the public. Limited childcare services will be available based on capacity.

“This year is the first year that our schools have implemented the new K-12 math standards, and we are working hand-in-hand with families to set up our students for success,” said Kinesha Ponder, Director of Teaching and Learning. “This event is geared toward parents and guardians who want to better understand what their children are being taught and learn how to engage students at home as they develop their skills.”

“Numbers + Letters = Better Together” will be held at the HUB for Community Innovation at 631 Chafee Ave, Augusta, GA 30904.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29 attendees can join one of three sessions:

Session 1: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Session 2: 1 to 3 p.m.

Session 3: 5 to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.