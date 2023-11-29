Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

First responders pull helpless kitten up in bucket from bottom of 40-foot well

A kitten who fell in a 40-foot well was rescued by first responders.
A kitten who fell in a 40-foot well was rescued by first responders.(Forsyth County Sheriff's Office / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (Gray News) – Emergency responders in North Carolina pulled a tiny kitten from a well measuring about 40 feet deep.

Deputies with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office worked with Winston-Salem Fire Department firefighters to make the rescue happen.

A bucket was dropped down to the bottom of the well, and the kitten was coaxed into riding it up to the surface.

The kitten was wet and dirty, but appeared to be unhurt. It was taken to the Forsyth County Animal Shelter.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
New details on man shot dead at boat landing in Aiken County
Augusta crime
Augusta gangs are surging, and they’ve found a surprise funding source
Sad dog
Mysterious dog illness is in CSRA: Should pet owners be worried?
The Olive Road bridge is shown after being struck again on Nov. 13, 2023.
Olive Road bridge: Simple solution is gaining some traction
Family and friends released balloons to mark Zykee Ryans' fifth birthday.
On 5th birthday, tears are shed for boy taken by a bullet

Latest News

Young Thug
Atlanta gang detective is Young Thug trial’s first witness
The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Israeli military says 10 Israelis, four Thai nationals, have been released by Hamas
Augusta moves forward with major improvements at 3 parks
FILE -- An Ohio attorney has been suspended for throwing a feces-filled can at an advocacy...
Attorney suspended for throwing Pringles can with human feces at victim’s advocacy center
One-Tank Trip: Try tubing down a snow-covered slope