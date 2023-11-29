Submit Photos/Videos
Find the perfect Christmas gift at Sip and Shop in Evans

Sip and Shop in Evans
Sip and Shop in Evans(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The cold weather is a perfect backdrop for the upcoming Sip and Shop in Columbia County.

On Thursday night from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., you can enjoy a hot coco and shop with local vendors to find the perfect holiday gift.

It’s on track to be even better than last year.

“We have about 90 vendors between food vendors, craft vendors, and other vendors that will be here. Plus, of course, beverages. A full bar- beer, wine, margaritas, mimosas. The full bar will be here available. We also have added pictures with Santa Claus. We’ll have live entertainment from 4 to 6,” said Janet Wheatley with Columbia County.

In addition to Sip and Shop, Columbia County will hold its tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

