Find all the holiday festivities, tree-lightings and parades in the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Holiday season is in full swing throughout the CSRA, here’s where you can find tree lighting ceremonies, parades, festivals and more.

Holiday events

Columbia County has rescheduled the Christmas in Columbia event at Evans Towne Center Park. It will include a Sip ‘n’ Shop event with local artisans and vendors. There will be a tree-lighting ceremony and Santa but there will be no fireworks.

Nov. 30 - 4 to 9 p.m.

The Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will host the 35th annual downtown tree lighting on Newberry Street. The event will include music, refreshments, live performances and a countdown to the lighting of the tree.

Kids can stop by the craft station to create a holiday keepsake and participants will be able to purchase s’mores to roast over a fire. The Mayor and Santa will also make an appearance.

Nov. 30 - 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Grovetown’s Christmas Festival will follow the parade and include train rides, live entertainment, the ceremonial tree lighting and more.

Jordan Johnson, City of Grovetown leader, says, “It’s going to be a really wonderful time.”

The festival will be at Liberty Park on Newmantown Road.

Dec. 2 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Christmas in Harlem Festival will include local vendors, a Twilight Parade, a tree lighting ceremony, and a showing of a holiday movie. Disney and holiday characters will also be walking around the festival.

Dec. 9 - begins at 11 a.m.

Thomson-McDuffie Christmas Parade, Santa’s Workshop will coincide with the Snow Party and Christmas in downtown.

Dec. 9 - 3 p.m.

CSRA Christmas parades

City of Grovetown leaders will host the 49th Rock-N-Roll Christmas parade, leaders say each year, more people line up to watch the floats go by.

If you’re one of them, the parade route starts on Horizon South Parkway, then it turns right onto Wrightsboro Road to Grovetown Middle School.

Dec. 2 - 10 a.m.

The Graniteville-Vaucluse-Warrenville parade will be held on Old Leavelle McCampbell Middle and Highway 191.

Dec. 2 - 3 p.m.

New Ellenton’s Christmas parade will be held on Main Street. Registration is underway. Download the form and return to City Hall to participate.

Dec. 2 - noon

Join the 42nd Annual North Augusta Lions Club Christmas Parade. This year’s theme is “Christmas in July.” Parade entrants are encouraged to decorate a float, vehicle or their group’s attire with this year’s theme. Other Christmas themes are welcomed.

Dec. 3 - 3 p.m.

Join the Aiken Downtown Development Association for the annual Downtown Aiken Christmas Parade. Pick your spot and enjoy a wide variety of floats, music and fun traveling down the streets of downtown.

Dec. 3 - 2 to 3 p.m.

Columbia County will hold their Christmas parade on Evans Towne Center Bouvard. Register your float to enter the annual contest.

Dec. 3 - 3 p.m.

The Edgefield Christmas Parade will return for the 50th anniversary. Entry applications are here.

Dec. 3 - 3 p.m.

The town of Windsor will hold their parade starting at Cedar Road and ends at the Old School Park Road. You can also donate holiday gifts for children to the council, supplies will be presented after the parade.

Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.

The town of Jackson will host their parade on Highway 125 from Jackson Middle School.

Dec. 3 at 2 p.m.

The Valley Parade will be held at the Burnettown Municipal Building.

Dec. 9 at 3 p.m.

Harlem’s Christmas parade will be held in downtown Harlem.

Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.

McDuffie County’s parade will be held on Main Street in Thomson.

Dec. 9 at 5 p.m.

The 2023 Augusta Christmas Parade will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta. The parade will begin on Greene Street downtown. Apply for a float.

Dec. 9 - 1 p.m.

