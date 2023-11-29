Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Cold high pressure drops temperatures next few days. Rain likely Friday and Saturday.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cold high pressure will build into the region the next few days dropping temperatures well below average. Temperatures moderate through the end of the week with the next chance of rain Friday and into the weekend.

A reinforcing cold front will move in from the northwest tonight. We will see lows drop all the way to the mid-20s by early Wednesday morning behind this front. Protect your sensitive outdoor pets and plants!

Wednesday will be another chilly, sunny day with the reinforcing cold front through the area and high-pressure settling in. Highs in the afternoon will stay below average in the low to mid-50s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest between 5-10 mph.

Cold again Wednesday night with lows dropping into the upper 20s by early Thursday. Staying dry again Thursday with building clouds during the day and highs near 60.

Rain looks likely Friday as an upper level disturbance moves over the region and kicks up widespread showers. The chance for rain will continue into the weekend as a series of low pressure systems move through the region. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid-60s Friday and Saturday, near 70 by Sunday. Keep it here for updates during the week!

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta crime
Augusta gangs are surging, and they’ve found a surprise funding source
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Aiken man ID’d after body found at boat landing
Preparing for mystery dog illness
Mysterious dog illness has reached Aiken, vets confirm
The Olive Road bridge is shown after being struck again on Nov. 13, 2023.
Olive Road bridge: Simple solution is gaining some traction
Aleah Dunn
Grovetown police find teenager who’d been missing

Latest News

Rain Outlook
Sunny and Chilly, Warmer and Wet Weekend
Cold high pressure drops temperatures next few days. Rain likely Friday and Saturday.
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Cold high pressure drops temperatures next few days. Rain likely Friday and Saturday.
Riley's 11 PM Forecast - Frigid lows early Wednesday
COLD START WEDNESDAY
Mikel's 430 PM Forecast - COLD start Wednesday! - 11/28/23