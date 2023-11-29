Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another cold start Thursday morning below freezing. Dry Thursday, but rain is likely Friday into the weekend.

Just a few high level clouds move through this evening into tonight. Cold again overnight into Thursday morning with lows dropping into the upper 20s. Make sure your outdoor pets have a stay warm and protect any sensitive plants! Staying dry again Thursday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy during the day and highs in the low 60s. Winds will be light out of the south-southeast.

Rain looks likely Friday as a warm front moves into the region and kicks up widespread showers, possibly a few non-severe storms. Rain chances are possible at any point during the day, but more likely in the afternoon - evening. Temperatures will be warmer in the mid to upper 60s during the day.

The chance for rain will continue into the weekend as a series of low pressure systems and weak fronts move through the region. There is a low flood risk Saturday with heavy downpours leading to minor flooding issues. Make sure you clean your drains of fall leaves! Temperatures will be mild Saturday in the 60s. Right now it looks like a washout Saturday, but keep it here for updates the next few days.

High rain chances stick around Sunday with another low pressure system traversing through the region. Temperatures will remain mild in the 60s with a steady southwest wind near 10 mph.

The chance for rain looks to continue into Monday early next week with breezy conditions as a cold front pushes through the region. We should be back to dry weather by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Active weather pattern expected Friday into the weekend. (WRDW)

