Columbia County rolls out holiday cheer tonight, this weekend

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is gearing up for a night of holiday festivities.

At Evans Towne Center Park from 4-9 p.m., the holiday sip ‘n’ shop event will let shop with local vendors and artisans to find the perfect holiday gift.

“We have about 90 vendors between food vendors, craft vendors and other vendors that will be here. Plus, of course, beverages. A full bar- beer, wine, margaritas, mimosas,” said Janet Wheatley with Columbia County.

Kids can also get pictures with Santa Claus, and there will be live entertainment.

With the park decked out in dazzling displays, it’ll be the perfect backdrop for the tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m.

Of course, Evans on Ice is also taking place at the park for people who want to try ice skating.

It’s all a prelude to the Christmas parade hosted by the Columbia County Merchants Association at 3 p.m. Sunday in the neighborhood around the park.

Ahead of and during the parade, there will be several road and traffic restrictions in the area:

Industrial Park Drive at North Belair Road - completely closed

Ronald Reagan Drive at North Belair Road - completely closed

Ronald Reagan Drive at Evans Town Center Boulevard – cannot make a left or right thru traffic only.

Main Street at Evans Town Center Lane - completely closed

Encore Lane at Evans Town Center Lane – completely closed

Williamsburg Way at Allen Drive – completely closed

Taxslayer Drive at Allen Drive – completely closed

Allen Drive – completely closed

North Belair Rd at Evans Town Center Boulevard – completely closed

Evans Town Center Boulevard, northbound from Washington Road will be closed at Evans to Locks Road.

Evans to Locks Road eastbound from Washington Road will be closed at Evans Town Center Boulevard.

North Belair Road northbound from Washington Road will be closed to left turn or straight traffic at Evans to Locks Road, Detour right at this intersection only.

Evans to Locks Road westbound will be closed to right and straight thru traffic at North Belair Road. Detour left at this intersection.

