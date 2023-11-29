Submit Photos/Videos
Check out these upcoming job fairs, opportunities in the CSRA

SRNS recruitment fair
SRNS recruitment fair(Contributed)
By Macy Neal
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:18 AM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a new job, here are some upcoming fairs and current opportunities throughout the CSRA.

Hiring events

AU is hosting a career fair on behalf of Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home for the following positions: certified nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses, registered nurses, and environmental services technicians. Apply online.

The fair will be held at Goodwill Job Connection at 3120 Peach Orchard Road.

  • Dec. 5 - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Columbia County School District is holding a job fair to fill these available positions: nutrition assistant, paraprofessional, bus driver, custodian, parking lot attendant, HVAC technician, technology support, and payroll accountant, among others.

Representatives will be on hand to answer questions and conduct on-site interviews. Computers will be available for candidates to complete an online application.

The fair will be at the Student Support Complex located at 4395 Riverwatch Parkway.

  • Dec. 5 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Job opportunities

