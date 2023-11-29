Check out these upcoming job fairs, opportunities in the CSRA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re looking for a new job, here are some upcoming fairs and current opportunities throughout the CSRA.
Hiring events
AU is hosting a career fair on behalf of Georgia War Veterans Nursing Home for the following positions: certified nursing assistants, licensed practical nurses, registered nurses, and environmental services technicians. Apply online.
The fair will be held at Goodwill Job Connection at 3120 Peach Orchard Road.
- Dec. 5 - 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Columbia County School District is holding a job fair to fill these available positions: nutrition assistant, paraprofessional, bus driver, custodian, parking lot attendant, HVAC technician, technology support, and payroll accountant, among others.
Representatives will be on hand to answer questions and conduct on-site interviews. Computers will be available for candidates to complete an online application.
The fair will be at the Student Support Complex located at 4395 Riverwatch Parkway.
- Dec. 5 - 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Job opportunities
- The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is hiring for: a road patrol deputy, rural communities diploma program director, youth support counselor, juvenile intervention crisis team program administrative support.
- The Saluda County Sheriff’s Office has an opening for the position of Victim’s Advocate. Applicants for this position would be required to be on-call, including weekends.
- Richmond County schools are in need of bus drivers. If you are interested in applying, you can do so on the school district’s website.
- Augusta University is hiring for the following positions: police, administrative assistants, student health, grounds keepers, dental assistants, information technology, environmental services, financial aid counselors, research, and nurses. Apply online.
- Augusta University’s College of Education and Human Development and Career Services are hosting a CSRA K-12 job fair for those looking for jobs in the field of education, K-12.
- The City of Sandersville is hiring for a fleet maintenance mechanic, inflow and infiltration operator, and street supervisor.
- Augusta Partnership for Children, Inc. is hiring for a Parent Educator and has volunteer positions available.
- Child Enrichment has an opening for a full-time receptionist.
- SPCA Albrecht Center - part-time and full-time positions available: shelter manager, volunteer coordinator, vet assistant, licensed vet tech, and veterinarians.
- The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is hiring for a facility custodian.
