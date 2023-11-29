Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta Technical College launches food pantry for students

By Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Technical College recently celebrated the official opening of the Paws Pantry, a food pantry project aimed at addressing student food insecurity, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony during a soft launch event.

In July 2022, Augusta Technical College secured the Liaison IMPACT Grant, providing essential funding for the initiative.

The project establishes a confidential space for students to request and receive both food and personal items. It was launched in collaboration with Golden Harvest Food Bank.

College President Dr. Jermaine Whirl welcomed attendees and introduced guest speakers during the launch event.

Amy Breitmann, president of Golden Harvest Food Bank, highlighted the impact of food insecurity and emphasized the importance of stable access to healthy foods.

Russell Lahodny, president of the Columbia County Chamber of Commerce, underscored the positive community impact of such resources.

Kaylei Martin, the Augusta Technical College Paws Pantry representative, delivered a closing statement, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support. The ceremony concluded with a symbolic ribbon cutting, officially marking the opening of the Paws Pantry.

As part of the soft launch, students had the opportunity to apply for food pantry items through a confidential booth. Guests explored the newly established pantry space and accessed additional information and resources.

