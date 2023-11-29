Augusta moves forward with major improvements at 3 parks

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An infusion of millions of dollars promises to revamp, revitalize and re-envision some of Augusta’s most beloved parks.

Augusta Commission members, meeting Tuesday at the committee level, decided to move forward with some of the plans.

Some of the work would be funded through state grants that were announced in May .

MORE AUGUSTA COVERAGE FROM NEWS 12:

Dyess Park at 902 James Brown Blvd. would see the biggest changes.

Among the plans are two more basketball courts, six pickleball courts, a new walking trail, a picnic pavilion with restrooms, an outdoor fitness area, a new parking lot, a community center, a splash pad, a picnic shelter and a new bandstand.

DYESS PARK PLANS:

Plans for improvements at Dyess Park in Augusta. (Contributed)

Demolition of current facilities will take some time, and preparation is necessary.

But then work can start once the final design is approved.

City officials expect the work to start in the second quarter of 2024. It will take nine months to a year to complete.

May Park at 622 Fourth St. is also due for some improvements with an allocation of $2.2 million through a state grant.

There will be additional parking, a picnic shelter, seating, and a walking track and replace the old comfort station, tennis and basketball courts, and the grills. There will also be improvements inside the community center, including renovations to the restrooms, locker rooms and steam rooms.

The project will help connect the park with the nearby Magnolia and Cedar Grove cemeteries.

The historic Magnolia Cemetery itself has been a subject of discussion recently, with visitors complaining of decay and weed overgrowth . A business owner even decided to step in – with the city’s blessing – to restore a crumbling brick wall .

MAY PARK AND BOYKIN ROAD PARK PLANS:

Also due for some work is Boykin Road Park at 2345 Boykin Road.

A $1.7 million state grant will be used to revitalize it from an athletic park to a passive park. Features will include comfort stations, picnic shelters, a walking track, a sustainable playground with an interactive water feature, new lighting, and a community garden with outdoor fitness equipment for seniors.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.