Augusta man sentenced to 15 years for illegal gun possession

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man with what investigators call “a violent criminal history” has been sentenced for illegal possession of a gun, according to Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

Todd Joseph Harbuck, 48, was sentenced to 188 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randal Hall also found that Harbuck violated the terms of his supervised release after a prior conviction for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Harbuck was sentenced to an additional two years to run consecutively with the new sentence and five years of supervised release after his release, officials say.

“Todd Harbuck’s disturbing record of violent attacks on women and public safety officers and illegal drug use makes it abundantly clear he is a danger to society,” said Steinberg. “With our law enforcement partners, we will work to keep our community safe and remove guns from the hands of violent offenders.”

In July 2022, Columbia County deputies responded to a domestic violence incident in Grovetown and found Harbuck’s ex-girlfriend with a cut to her head and a bite mark on her arm, officials say.

“Harbuck threatened to shoot her and struck her in the head with a pistol before taking a gun from her. He then shoved a neighbor who came to her defense, pointed a weapon at her, and fired into the air as he left and drove away, according to court documents.”

Harbuck was later arrested in Oconee County, where deputies found drugs in his car and the pistol taken from his ex-girlfriend, according to court officials.

Previously, Harbuck was sentenced to prison in 2008 after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officials say his prior state felony convictions include assaulting and stabbing a loss prevention officer, attacking a Medical College of Georgia police officer in 2000 and firing at McCormick County deputies during a vehicle chase in July 2008.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patricia G. Rhodes.

