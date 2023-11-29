Augusta, community partners team up to host World AIDS Day activities

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - World AIDS Day is on Dec. 1, and the City of Augusta has teamed up with community members to host several activities.

Officials say the theme, “Remember and Commit,” serves as a reminder to keep working towards a future where HIV is no longer a public health threat.

“Day of Unity” starts with community activities, including a press conference hosted by the Augusta Georgia Housing and Community Development Department on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Augusta Municipal Building foyer of the commission chamber.

“In Augusta and throughout the world, HIV/AIDs impacts millions of people. This day of commemoration presents an important opportunity to commit to reducing stigmas and increasing education and prevention initiatives. I encourage everyone to get tested and seek treatment if necessary. Thank you to the organizations who are committed to serving and testing 200 individuals at the community fair in honor of World AIDs Day,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson.

The events will continue on Dec. 2 and Jan. 13.

Augusta Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated is hosting a ”Ball for a Cause” Celebrity Basketball Game. This event starts at 3 p.m. at Paine College HEAL Complex on Dec. 2. Admission is free.

On January 13, the Richmond County NAACP Stand Down Motorcade Ride is hosted by the Augusta Motorcycle Association and TRU-IKONZ Motorcycle Club.

“Through proper education, communication, and participation, no task is too small or too big; no goal is too short or too long to be reached. World Aids Day and Helping the Homeless, taking care of the city one person at a time, said TRU-IKONZ Motorcycle Club of Augusta.

HCD is hosting a community fair at the James Brown Arena parking lot. Activities include food, entertainment, HIV testing, health screenings, and community resources.

The Richmond County Board of Health Project Impact Program is hosting the Kick-Off: Moment of Reflection.

“Education and awareness is the key to eradicating AIDS. Let us pledge to promote equality and peace. My faith gives me purpose, and science gives me hope. You are not your diagnosis, it is a part of you, but it doesn’t define you,” said Talisha Johnson, HIV Prevention Supervisor, Richmond County Board of Health Project Impact Program.

Also on Jan. 13, the 10th Annual Homeless Clothing Giveaway will be hosted by the Bloc Burnaz Motorcycle Club of Augusta.

The times for the Jan. 13 events will be announced at a later date, according to city officials.

