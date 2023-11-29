Submit Photos/Videos
Allendale officers search for man wanted in kidnapping

James Alloyious Mitchell, Jr.
James Alloyious Mitchell, Jr.(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ALLENDALE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Allendale Police Department is seeking the public’s help in searching for a man wanted for kidnapping.

James Alloyious Mitchell, Jr. is wanted for kidnapping, second-degree domestic violence, and child endangerment, according to officials.

Officers say Mitchell has been known to carry a firearm.

If anyone has any information on Mitchell, please contact the Allendale Police Department at at@allendalepolice.com or 803-584-8151. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Authorities want to advise that anyone caught providing assistance to a fugitive will be arrested and charged as well.

