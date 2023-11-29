Submit Photos/Videos
3-vehicle crash blocks 1 eastbound lane on I-26 in Orangeburg Co.

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(SCHP)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A three-vehicle accident on I-26 caused one lane to be blocked and unknown injuries early Wednesday morning, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Officials say the call came in at 5:56 a.m. for the accident on I-26, mile marker 162 eastbound in Orangeburg County.

At 6:13 a.m., patrols were on the way to the scene to determine if there were any injuries and when the lane will be re-opened.

