3 cats dead after house fire on Springview Drive in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three cats have died and one person was taken to the hospital after an Augusta house fire on Wednesday.

Augusta Fire says crews responded at 11:25 a.m. to Springview Drive to find the home in flames and smoke.

Officials say, during the search, three cats were found dead in the fire.

Six people safely escaped and were provided assistance by the Red Cross, according to Augusta Fire.

Georgia Power and animal control also responded to the scene.

