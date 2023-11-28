Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘Zoom fatigue’ may impact brain and heart, study says

A new study found so-called “zoom fatigue” is real and may take a toll on the brain and the...
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study found so-called “zoom fatigue” is real and may take a toll on the brain and the heart in education settings.

In a small study, 35 students attended lectures at a University in Austria.

Half attended a 50-minute lecture through video conferencing. The following week, they attended a lecture in person.

The other half of the class started with in-person, then switched to online.

The electrical activity of their brains and hearts was monitored. They also took surveys on their fatigue and mood levels.

Participants reported feeling drowsy and “fed up” while participating in the videoconference. The brain and heart activity backed that up.

The study was published in the journal “Scientific Reports.”

The researchers say the study shows the physical toll of video conferencing and they say it suggests videoconference should be a complement to face-to-face interaction, but not a substitute.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whiskey Road Walmart in Aiken
One person injured in shooting at Whiskey Road Walmart in Aiken
Augusta crime
Local gangs are surging, and they’ve found a surprise funding source
Crime scene tape
4-year-old dies after shooting himself with unsecured gun
Aleah Dunn
Grovetown police find teenager who’d been missing
This Thomson neighborhood was the scene of a shooting that calimed a teenage boy's life.
2 more teens arrested in slaying of Thomson 14-year-old boy

Latest News

A string of stolen dogs prompts safety concerns.
Suspect armed with stun gun steals French bulldog, caught on camera
Several members of the Goldstein-Almog family, including three children, were among those...
Israel and Hamas extend their truce, but it seems only a matter of time before the war resumes
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Nov. 28
People protest in Columbia County for Palestine
CSRA Peace Alliance vigil fights for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war