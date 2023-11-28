Young Thug’s trial, day two | Defense opening statements continue

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Opening statements from defense attorneys are expected to continue Tuesday morning in the high-profile criminal trial of acclaimed rapper Young Thug.

The trial finally got underway Monday after a juror screening process took 10 months, the longest in Georgia history. When opening statements began on Nov. 27, 2023, Young Thug’s trial also became the longest in state history, surpassing the Atlanta public schools cheating trial back in 2009.

