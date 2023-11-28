Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Young Thug’s trial, day two | Defense opening statements continue

Rapper Jeffery Williams on trial in Atlanta on gang-related charges
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Opening statements from defense attorneys are expected to continue Tuesday morning in the high-profile criminal trial of acclaimed rapper Young Thug.

The trial finally got underway Monday after a juror screening process took 10 months, the longest in Georgia history. When opening statements began on Nov. 27, 2023, Young Thug’s trial also became the longest in state history, surpassing the Atlanta public schools cheating trial back in 2009.

Here's what happened on the first day of Young Thug's trial
Young Thug’s trial 1st day filled with delays, judge admonitions
Deputy DA begins Young Thug trial quoting Kipling’s ‘Law of the Jungle’

Atlanta News First is broadcasting gavel-to-gavel coverage of Young Thug’s trial on its live stream and YouTube channel.

FULL COVERAGE: YOUNG THUG'S TRIAL

Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest details on Young Thug’s historic trial.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta crime
Local gangs are surging, and they’ve found a surprise funding source
Whiskey Road Walmart in Aiken
In Aiken, sense of security drifts away with each shooting
Brittany Ryans, Ladarion Ryans
4-year-old dies after shooting himself with unsecured gun
Aleah Dunn
Grovetown police find teenager who’d been missing
This Thomson neighborhood was the scene of a shooting that calimed a teenage boy's life.
2 more teens arrested in slaying of Thomson 14-year-old boy

Latest News

Young Thug
Young Thug’s trial 1st day filled with delays, judge admonitions
Whiskey Road Walmart in Aiken
In Aiken, sense of security drifts away with each shooting
Brittany Ryans, Ladarion Ryans
4-year-old dies after shooting himself with unsecured gun
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
SLED IDs Aiken County armed suspect shot in officer confrontation