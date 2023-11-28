What the Tech: How to protect your packages this holiday season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over $10 billion in merchandise is on delivery trucks right now.

That’s how much people spent online on Black Friday alone.

Following behind some of those delivery trucks are thieves just waiting for a package to be left on someone’s front steps.

Police officers say that is not uncommon, especially during the holidays when delivery trucks drop packages throughout the day when people are not at home.

A new report from Security.org shows that 44% of Americans have had at least one package stolen from their home in the last year.

While everyone wants their orders to be delivered ASAP, you might want to think about delivery options through the holidays.

If it’s Amazon, you can choose a day you know you’re going to be home and have all of your orders delivered that day.

You can earn credits for digital purchases like books, music, and movie rentals.

In the days surrounding Black Friday and Cyber Monday Amazon is offering an extra 1% back for Prime customers using their Amazon Prime credit card.

Amazon also offers “key delivery” where the courier opens your garage door remotely, leaves the package inside, and closes the door when they leave.

You’ll need a remote garage door opener and a Ring security camera. But Amazon just changed its key delivery policy

It used to be free for Prime customers. Now, it’s $2 extra unless you’re okay with waiting several days.

We found key deliveries on certain packages ordered Cyber Monday weekend will take up to a week.

Another option is picking up your orders from an Amazon Locker in a local business. That’s free.

It’s a little more complicated to order from another store.

Walmart+ customers can have orders delivered from a local store. But you cannot choose a day or time for the delivery.

If package thefts are common where you live, it’s best to place the order online and pick it up at the store if you shop at Best Buy, Target, Walmart, or another local retailer. What should you do if you suspect a package has been stolen? Make sure the item was delivered by checking the order.

If you have a doorbell camera, look at any recordings on your phone. If it was stolen, contact the police. If it’s an Amazon delivery, go to your order page, click “trouble with this order”, and report it as stolen.

According to Amazon’s A to Z guarantee, you should wait 48 hours to report it stolen and Amazon will either refund you the price or replace the item.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.