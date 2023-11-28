A trip of a lifetime turns into a fight for survival in Israel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A fragile truce between Israel and Hamas continues to hold, but analysts warn the war is far from over.

Hostages from both sides have been released with diplomats from both sides working to extend the ceasefire for another day.

Here at home, two locals escaped the conflict and are now safely back home.

It was a trip Jovonna McNeal and her daughter waited anxiously to go on for more than a year.

“We were so excited,” said McNeal, as she looked back to being at the airport getting ready to fly to Israel for the first time.

They explored Tel Aviv, sang songs on the Sea of Galilee, and got baptized on the Jordan River.

“I will never read the Bible. Like, again, I read it before going over there. It’s just so exciting. All the history that’s in the Bible, and us walking through all of this history or Jesus had walked, where Jesus was born. Being baptized in the same river that Jesus was baptized in. It was just amazing,” she said.

Life-changing moments turned into fear when word got out about Hamas’s attack.

“My daughter received a text from one of her friends asking if were we okay. And she said, ‘Yes. I just got baptized in the Jordan River.’ She said, ‘No, seriously. Are you okay? There’s something happening over there.’”

Where they were located allowed them to continue on to a few more spots until tour guides heard that Americans were getting kidnapped.

During their journey, they got close enough to see smoke.

“We couldn’t hear a lot of what was going on because of the language that they spoke. So, when we did hear, what we heard was from family members back home and finally, we did find the channel that spoke English and we could definitely understand what was going on. That made us a little concerned and letting us know ‘Yeah, we do need to get out of here,’” said McNeal.

They waited three and a half hours to cross over into Jordan, their gender and skin color caused some problems getting across.

“It wasn’t pleasant because most of the Jordan, men don’t care that much for women. They still treat them like they’re secondhand citizens, especially African-American women. We did feel a lot of racism there, but we kept pushing through,” said McNeal.

They finally made it home after barely making connecting flights in Istanbul and Amsterdam.

“We just screamed and said ‘Thank you, God. You got us home safe.’ Everybody was just happy. We were just clapping hands and thanking God,” she said.

McNeal gives credit to God for listening to prayers keeping them out of harm’s way. She said that groups from Augusta, including the Good Shephard Baptist Church and Brandon Wilde, where McNeal worked for 16 years, as well as churches in Atlanta and D.C., prayed for their safe travel home.

“We definitely were riding on prayers,” she said. “God is always before us. He’s always planning our next step. We just have to listen.”

McNeal says it was such a good trip, she would do it all again in a heartbeat.

