Some Christmas events rescheduled due to rainy forecast

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The CSRA is welcoming the holiday season with open arms, but some events are being rescheduled because of a rainy outlook.

Columbia County and Aiken have moved up their Christmas tree lightings to Thursday after originally scheduling them over the weekend.

In Evans

Columbia County has rescheduled the Christmas in Columbia event to 4-9 p.m. Thursday at Evans Towne Center Park. It will include a Sip ‘n’ Shop event with local artisans and vendors. The tree-lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. There will be no fireworks display, but Santa will be there.

The Christmas parade hosted by the Columbia County Merchants Association is still planned for 3 p.m. Sunday in the park area.

In Aiken

The Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department will host the 35th annual downtown tree lighting from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday on Newberry Street.

It will include music, refreshments, live performances and a countdown to the lighting of the tree. Kids can stop by the craft station to create a holiday keepsake and participants will be able to purchase s’mores to roast over a fire.

CSRA Christmas parades

The Graniteville-Vaucluse-Warrenville parade will be held on Dec. 2 at 3 p.m. on Old Leavelle McCampbell Middle and Highway 191.

Grovetown will host their Christmas parade on Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. on Horizon S. Parkway and Wrightsboro Road.

New Ellenton’s Christmas parade will be held on Dec. 2 at 12 p.m. on Main Street.

North Augusta will hold their Christmas parade on Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. in downtown North Augusta.

The city of Aiken’s parade will be held on Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. in downtown Aiken.

Columbia County will hold their Christmas parade on Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. on Evans Towne Center Bouvard.

The town of Edgefield will host their parade on Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. in downtown Edgefield.

The town of Windsor will hold their parade on Dec. 3 at 3 p.m. on Cedar Lane.

The town of Jackson will host their parade on Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. on Highway 125 from Jackson Middle School.

The Valley Parade will be held on Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. at the Burnettown Municipal Building.

Harlem’s Christmas parade will be held on Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. in downtown Harlem.

The city of Augusta will host their parage on Dec. 9 at 1 p.m. on Greene Streets and Telfair Street.

McDuffie County’s parade will be held on Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. on Main Street in Thomson.

