S.C. lawmakers look to lift economy by easing child-care woes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The lack of affordable, accessible and quality child care costs the state up to $1.4 billion a year, according to a report released Thursday from the nonprofit Council for a Strong America.

It came as a new legislative committee focused on child care in South Carolina met for the first time Thursday in Columbia.

Lawmakers say one of their primary concerns is how child-care problems affect South Carolina’s workforce.

“The biggest concern that I hear is the access. There are too few facilities, so obviously that drives up costs, which also decreases the ability for families to use it, even if they can access it,” said Rep. Neal Collins, R-Pickens.

A report released earlier this year found nearly one in five South Carolina families have had to change jobs because of child-care issues.

The report published Thursday says that leads to lost earnings, productivity and revenue, hindering the state’s economy.

The new committee plans to hear from stakeholders in coming meetings, then develop potential solutions. The committee plans to meet at least once again before the entire legislature returns in January.

The Department of Social Services wants to address a worker shortage by no longer requiring caregivers at licensed centers to have at least six months’ experience.

The agency is also asking lawmakers for $10 million to provide child-care scholarships for nearly 3,000 kids.

“Child care, we know, remains one of the top 10 barriers to workforce entry in South Carolina, particularly for women,” said Sarah Knox of the Children’s Trust of South Carolina. “Many families here do not have access to quality, affordable daycare, and that’s something that we need to change.”

