S.C. agency seeks money to help ease child-care costs

Every holiday season, certain toys break out as the hottest and hardest to find.
Every holiday season, certain toys break out as the hottest and hardest to find.(Pixabay)
By Mary Green
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Child care costs South Carolina families, on average, several thousand dollars a year.

That’s according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, which reports nearly one in five South Carolina families have had to change jobs because of childcare issues.

The South Carolina Department of Social Services is asking lawmakers for $10 million to provide child care scholarships for nearly 3,000 kids.

FROM THE I-TEAM:

  • Hundreds of local families lost financial help with child care over the last two months. Across the region, it adds up to thousands. Read the full story.

“We’ve heard from working families that the need is great and that they need additional support for child care,” said Michael Leach, department director. “It’s expensive. We totally get it. This is a step in the right direction to make sure that we’re helping working families stay working.”

These scholarships would be available for families in a certain income range. For a family of three, for example, they’d have to make between $64,000 and $74,000 a year.

Families making below this already qualify for state assistance.

The new group DSS wants to cover next was temporarily able to access child care help through federal pandemic relief money.

But a lot of that federal funding is now gone, leaving thousands of working families potentially unable to afford this cost.

“Child care, we know, remains one of the top 10 barriers to workforce entry in South Carolina, particularly for women,” said Sarah Knox of the Children’s Trust of South Carolina. “Many families here do not have access to quality, affordable daycare, and that’s something that we need to change.”

This request isn’t the only push here at the State House to help more families with child care.

A new joint committee focused on addressing this issue through legislative action – will meet for the first time Thursday to begin its work.

