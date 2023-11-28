Rosalynn Carter’s hometown, alma mater honor her legacy

AMERICUS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – Monday marked the first day of a three-day series of ceremonies honoring the passing of former First Lady Rosalynn Carter.

“I’m in mourning. She was a part of this community for a long time,” said Jodie Monts, who lives in Plains, where Carter was born and raised.

Monts was among the small crowd who turned out on Monday morning to see Carter’s motorcade travel from her hometown of Plains to Americus in Sumter County.

“I felt like I was trying to see it through, the last chapter of Mrs. Rosalynn Carter in Plains and I had to come out just to see that,” said Monts.

Alongside Monts were groups of people who live and work in Plains, including local law enforcement and parks officials.

From Plains, the motorcade went to Americus and Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

There, former Secret Service members acted as pallbearers, carrying her casket into the hearse.

From the medical center, the motorcade traveled a short distance to Georgia Southwestern State University, Carter’s alma mater.

“Her legacy is still here, it’s living, it’s breathing, it’s within all of us,” said Ashley Carag, a student at Georgia Southwestern University studying nursing.

Carag is a student in the Carter Leadership Program on campus, which encourages students to envision a future of service outside Sumter County.

“She cares, and I want to care too. So she’s kind of a role model, she is a role model to me in my education and the leadership program,” said Carag.

The motorcade left Georgia Southwestern University where it departed for Atlanta.

There will be a tribute service in Atlanta on Tuesday for invited guests. Former President Jimmy Carter is expected to be in Atlanta for the service.

“The current plan is for President Carter to attend the National Tribute Service at Glenn Memorial Church,” said a spokesperson for The Carter Center.

On Wednesday, there will be a funeral service at Maranatha Baptist Church for the former first lady.

The event is just for family and invited friends.

Rosalynn Carter will be buried at her family estate following the funeral.

