Richmond Co. bomb squad begins explosive-related training today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you hear or feel an explosion this week, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad will be going through training starting Tuesday.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Hazardous Devices Unit, will be holding explosives-related training at the training center located at 2098 Greenland Road.

From Tuesday to Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., explosions may be heard and felt within the area of the training center.

