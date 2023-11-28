Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond Co. bomb squad begins explosive-related training today

Richmond County Sheriff's Office bomb squad training will begin
By Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you hear or feel an explosion this week, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad will be going through training starting Tuesday.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Hazardous Devices Unit, will be holding explosives-related training at the training center located at 2098 Greenland Road.

From Tuesday to Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., explosions may be heard and felt within the area of the training center.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

