Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Pope Francis getting antibiotics intravenously for lung problem, limiting appointments, Vatican says

Pope Francis smiles as he waves at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's...
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:17 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is receiving antibiotics intravenously to treat a lung inflammation and will scale back some appointments, but he doesn’t have pneumonia or fever, the Vatican said Monday.

Francis himself on Sunday revealed that he was suffering from the inflammation problem, explaining why he didn’t keep his weekly window appointment to greet people in St. Peter’s Square. Instead, he gave his blessing from the chapel of the hotel on Vatican grounds where he lives.

Vatican’s press office director, Matteo Bruni, said in a written statement on Monday that the inflammation was causing some respiratory difficulties for Francis, whose 87th birthday is next month.

“The condition of the pope is good and stationary, he doesn’t have a fever, and the respiratory situation is in clear improvement,’’ Bruni said. A CT scan, which the pope underwent on Saturday afternoon at a Rome hospital, ruled out pneumonia, Bruni added.

To aid the pope’s recovery, “some important commitments expected for the next days have been postponed so he can dedicate the time and desired energy” to his recovery, the spokesman said.

Other appointments, “of institutional character or easier to maintain given the current health conditions, have been maintained,” Bruni added.

The spokesman didn’t spell out which appointments were being put off. Francis on Monday morning received in a private, half-hour-long audience the president of Paraguay, Santiago Peña, at his residence instead of the Apostolic Palace.

In televised remarks on Sunday, Francis indicated he was going ahead with a three-day trip, beginning on Dec. 1, to the United Arab Emirates, to deliver a speech on climate change at the upcoming United Nations COP28 climate talks.

When he gave his blessing on Sunday, a bandage, holding in place a cannula for intravenous treatment, was clearly visible on his right hand.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whiskey Road Walmart in Aiken
One person injured in shooting at Whiskey Road Walmart in Aiken
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
SLED IDs Aiken County armed suspect shot in officer confrontation
Car accident generic
79-year-old killed, passenger injured in Aiken County crash
Missing 17-year-old last seen in Columbia County
Grovetown police find teenager who’d been missing
Donald Trump makes an appearance at USC-Clemson game with S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.
Trump makes an appearance at USC-Clemson football game

Latest News

With Thanksgiving over, Gay’s Christmas Tree Farm is bustling. And the business has branched...
Augusta Christmas tree farm sees business boom
Deputies say the man was believed to have been suffering from a mental health emergency. (ZED...
Passenger subdued after emergency exit
Aiken County Public Schools
Community input meetings set for Aiken superintendent search
Young Thug
Young Thug’s trial 1st day filled with delays, judge admonitions