Mysterious dog illness has reached Aiken, vets confirm

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mysterious dog illness is hitting the United States, and a message to pet owners in Aiken confirms a case has been diagnosed at a local animal hospital.

The National Vet Association said the mysterious outbreak started in mid-August in Oregon.

It’s similar to kennel cough, but it’s not going away and is even leading to death in some cases.

The message was posted by Veterinary Services of Aiken on Tuesday afternoon.

It states, “We have learned that a case of CIRD [canine infectious respiratory disease] has been diagnosed at another animal hospital in Aiken.”

Veterinarians say there is not currently a vaccine and that cases are also in Georgia and North Carolina.

It’s causing a lot of concern for pet owners who are boarding their animals during the holiday season.

“This increased mobility may facilitate the transmission,” the letter states.

The thought of a cough has everyone jumping once again.

Veterinary Services of Aiken announced that they would not be taking new boarding reservations until further notice.

“Everybody that wants to board basically, is asking us ‘Have you heard of this respiratory illness that’s been going around?’” said Tonya Boswell, owner of Urban K9. “Personally, no, I have not heard of it.”

That’s because the canine cough has made its way to the U.S., and vets like Dr. Summer Covar have no clue what it is.

“Dogs are coming in sick very similarly to what we call kennel cough, or canine infectious respiratory disease complex. But the differences are, they’re not responding to medication like normal,” said Covar.

They’re staying sick for six to eight weeks with common symptoms like runny nose, runny eyes, and sneezing.

“We don’t know what is the exact cause of this. Most likely, it is a virus since bacterial cultures are coming up negative. We don’t know what virus it is. So there’s not a vaccine for it,” said Covar.

Since August, the National Vet Association said there have been more than 100 cases coming out of Oregon.

Covar said it’s spread by dog-to-dog contact in places like shelters, boarding facilities and doggy daycares.

“They’re worried about with a travel that it’s going to be like nationwide after the holidays,” said Covar.

She said the best way to prep is vaccinations.

“I would recommend that if you are going to be boarded or traveling, that you’re up to date on your kennel cough or Bordetella vaccine, and also vaccinated for the influenza or flu vaccine. That way, at least you’re protected from common respiratory illnesses that we can vaccinate,” said Covar.

Like we did for COVID, sanitize everything.

The United States Department of Agriculture and the vet medical board are asking vets to do tests on any suspected cases and report any findings to the USDA or the vet state board.

