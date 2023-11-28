LIVE UPDATES: Tribute service to be held in Atlanta for Rosalynn Carter

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Today marks the second day of a three-day span of tributes and memorial events before former First Lady Rosalynn Carter is laid to rest on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Carter’s remains will leave the Carter Presidential Center for a tribute service at 1 p.m. at Glenn Memorial Church at Emory University, which is invitation only.

Route for the motorcade:

  1. The motorcade will begin at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta. It will depart at noon from the John Lewis Freedom Parkway toward Ponce de Leon Avenue and will turn right.
  2. Going east, the motorcade will turn left on Clifton Road Northeast and then left onto North Decatur Road.
  3. It will then arrive at the Glenn Memorial Church.

“The public is welcome to greet the motorcade as it passes by,” the Carter Center said in a statement. “Please be aware that there may be temporary road closures. Be mindful of traffic safety and respect private property.”

Transportation delays are expected for several DeKalb County schools because of the tribute service.

LIVE UPDATES:

10 a.m.: Family members seen arriving at the Carter Center ahead of the motorcade to the tribute service.

Several guests are expected to attend the tribute service.

Among those include former President and husband Jimmy Carter, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Dog Emhoff, Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Emory President Gregory Fenves.

Members of Congress and Georgia elected officials are also expected to attend.

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, pianist David Osborne, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood will provide music for the service. Tributes will be delivered by Kathryn Cade, longtime aide and friend, journalist Judy Woodruff and grandson Jason Carter.

Following the service, the motorcade will leave Emory University for Wednesday’s funeral service in Plains. It will pass the Carter Center one final time.

RELATED: Former first lady to be laid to rest in Plains

Funeral services will be at Maranatha Baptist Church.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as we look at the life and accomplishments of Georgia’s favorite couple. Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest political news and information.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

(L-R) Young Thug, attorney Brian Steel

WATCH LIVE: Young Thug’s trial, day two | Opening statements continue

Updated: moments ago
|
By Tim Darnell
Rapper Jeffery Williams on trial in Atlanta on gang-related charges.

Local

Grovetown City Hall

Grovetown City Council to fill former councilwoman’s seat

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Staff
Grovetown City Council will hold a special meeting to fill former councilwoman Deborah Fisher’s seat and to plan for next year’s council election on Tuesday.

Regional

Rosalynn Carter

Jimmy Carter, Bidens, Clintons and more expected to attend Atlanta tribute service for Rosalynn Carter

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hope Dean
Several notable political figures are expected to attend an invite-only tribute service for Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta on Tuesday.

News

Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Nov. 28

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

Local

People protest in Columbia County for Palestine

CSRA Peace Alliance vigil fights for cease-fire in Israel-Hamas war

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Staff
The Central Savannah River Area Peace Alliance will host a vigil to call for a permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war on Tuesday.

Local

Richmond County Sheriff's Office bomb squad training will begin

Richmond County bomb squad begins explosive training today

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Staff
If you hear or feel an explosion this week, the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad will be going through training starting Tuesday.

News

Aiken City Council meet for mayor’s transfer of power

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

With Thanksgiving over, Gay’s Christmas Tree Farm is bustling. And the business has branched...

Augusta Christmas tree farm sees business boom

Updated: 12 hours ago
With Thanksgiving over, Gay’s Christmas Tree Farm is bustling. And the business has branched out to offer all kinds of holiday fun.

Regional

Monday marked the first day of a three-day series of ceremonies honoring the passing of former...

Rosalynn Carter’s hometown, alma mater honor her legacy

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Patrick Quinn
Monday marked the first day of a three-day series of ceremonies honoring the passing of former first lady.

Local

Aiken County Public Schools

Community input meetings set for Aiken superintendent search

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Staff
The search for the next superintendent for the Aiken County Public School District is about to begin. The South Carolina School Boards Association is holding community input meetings.