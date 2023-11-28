Just shy of turning 5, boy dies after playing with gun in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just days ahead of his fifth birthday, a boy died after shooting himself with an unsecured gun – and two family members are in jail over it.

Zykee Ryans died at Wellstar MCG on Saturday, about two weeks after accidentally shooting himself, Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Monday.

Tuesday would have been his fifth birthday, and friends and family members plan a balloon release in his memory.

Brittany Ryans, 35, was previously arrested on five counts of cruelty to children in the second degree and Ladarion Ryans was being sought on the same charges, according to deputies.

On Monday, deputies obtained additional warrants on both Brittany Ryans and Ladarian Ryans on charges of murder in the second degree.

Ladarian Ryans, 19, who’d been at-large, was taken into custody, authorities announced Monday evening.

Brittany Ryans, Ladarion Ryans (Contributed)

The shooting occurred Nov. 12 at the Ryans’ residence in the 1900 block of Murphy Road.

Deputies were called to investigate a report of a child with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Zykee was taken to a hospital, where he remained until his death. An autopsy is scheduled.

Brittany Ryans has a criminal history, according to court records. She was charged in 2018 with one count of deprivation of a minor and six counts of contributing to the deprivation of a minor and sentenced to a combination of confinement and probation.

