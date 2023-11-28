Here’s how to keep your dog safe from mysterious illness

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Now that a mysterious dog illness has reached the CSRA, pet owners may be wondering how to keep their furry companions safe.

The illness known as canine infectious respiratory disease has been sweeping the United States in recent weeks, and news broke this week that a case has surfaced in Aiken.

News of the Aiken case emerged when a veterinary clinic there said it wouldn’t be accepting animals for boarding because the case had been reported at another clinic in town.

The disease is similar to kennel cough, but it’s not going away and is even leading to death in some cases. There’s no vaccine for it, and not much is known about it.

However, one local veterinarian says a combination of other illnesses and factors can leave dogs susceptible.

“It’s more common in the young, the old, or have a susceptibility such as allergies, for example, leaves them susceptible to the increased risk of respiratory disease,” said Dr. Jason Norman of Hammond Hills Animal Hospital. “It’s rarely one thing. It’s usually a group of things that cause these infections. So what happens is they get this combination of diseases. Some of these are bacteria. Some of these are viruses.”

Norman said it allows secondary bacteria to seed into dogs’ lungs and can become very fatal.

“Essentially, the bacteria take over the lungs and create a case of pneumonia,” he said.

The early signs can include heavy breathing, loss of appetite, coughing, runny eyes, and runny nose.

“If your pet is always greeting you at the door and wagging their tail and all of a sudden, you come home and we’re very lethargic and we’re not doing those things, that can be a problem. That’s a sign that there’s an issue going on that you need to address,” said Norman. “A lot of these viruses and bacteria are not deadly at all. They can become that way if they’re allowed to get far enough down the road and in the right situation.”

Norman says the best way to help is to get your dog vaccinated for what you can.

What can you do?

“It’s very, very instrumental that when you see your pet coughing, or you see your pet having something abnormal, you seek that veterinary care to catch it early, and go ahead and nip it in nip it and heal them before it gets to the point where they have to be hospitalized,” said Norman.

All it takes is 24 to 48 hours for your dog to become sick, according to Norman.

“It becomes very critical because they can get sick very rapidly. In 24 to 48 hours, they can get acute pneumonia and it can be a life-threatening situation,” he said.

Your dog isn’t likely to pick up the illness at a veterinary clinic.

“Almost every one of these veterinary clinics is doing good sterilization protocols. Meaning that if a dog with an infectious cough comes in, the room is completely disinfected before another dog comes in,” he said. “If we hear of a coughing dog, we ask them to wait in their car until the room is ready, then go directly into the room. So it limits exposure for any other pets in the hospital.”

The real danger is that the dog will catch the illness in other places.

“When you go to these dog parks and things, you think of these bowls that are just out there for everybody to share. And no one’s disinfecting them. No one is checking them,” he said. “The other thing that is very concerning is a lot of these diseases are not only transmissible. Whenever the pet is coughing, they can be contagious after the pet stops coughing.”

That’s why he said pets shouldn’t be boarded until at least three weeks after the cough has stopped.

“Don’t board your dog unless you absolutely have to,” he said. “If you absolutely have to, you want to make sure your dog is in a single run, and not doing any kind of group time. I know a lot of those facilities do offer that where they allow the pet to go and play with other pets and whether they have access to a pool or a yard, kind of in a group situation, you would just request that not be done because it would minimize their risk in contact with other pets.”

Kennels aren’t the only places dogs can come in contact with germs.

“If you’re in a situation where your dog is going to daycare every day, or visiting a dog park every day, you want to be particularly vigilant to make sure your dog is not coughing, breathing heavy, make sure not skipping any meals, acting lethargic, because if those things happen, they need to be seen by your veterinarian immediately,” he said.

And if you are worried about taking your dog to the vet, Norman says don’t be.

“The sooner you can catch it and get on top of it, the better outcome is going to be and the lower duration of illness is going to be,” he said.

Norman said you can minimize the risk by making sure your dog is up to date on the vaccines that are available, such as flu and kennel cough.

“Those will not guarantee that your dog won’t get the disease but if they do get those diseases, they won’t be so severe,” he said.

