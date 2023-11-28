Grovetown City Council fills former councilwoman's seat during special meeting

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown City Council will hold a special meeting to fill former councilwoman Deborah Fisher’s seat and to plan for next year’s council election on Tuesday.

The meeting will be inside the council chambers at city hall at 6 p.m.

It’s for leaders to come to a resolution about the special election in March and fill former councilwoman Deborah Fisher’s seat.

She stepped down to run for mayor.

