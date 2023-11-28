Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Grovetown City Council fills former councilwoman's seat during special meeting

Grovetown City Hall
By Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:45 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown City Council will hold a special meeting to fill former councilwoman Deborah Fisher’s seat and to plan for next year’s council election on Tuesday.

The meeting will be inside the council chambers at city hall at 6 p.m.

It’s for leaders to come to a resolution about the special election in March and fill former councilwoman Deborah Fisher’s seat.

She stepped down to run for mayor.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta crime
Local gangs are surging, and they’ve found a surprise funding source
Whiskey Road Walmart in Aiken
In Aiken, sense of security drifts away with each shooting
Brittany Ryans, Ladarion Ryans
4-year-old dies after shooting himself with unsecured gun
Aleah Dunn
Grovetown police find teenager who’d been missing
This Thomson neighborhood was the scene of a shooting that calimed a teenage boy's life.
2 more teens arrested in slaying of Thomson 14-year-old boy

Latest News

(L-R) Young Thug, attorney Brian Steel
Young Thug’s trial, day two | Defense opening statements continue
Rosalynn Carter
Jimmy Carter, Bidens, Clintons and more expected to attend Atlanta tribute service for Rosalynn Carter
Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Nov. 28
People protest in Columbia County for Palestine
CSRA Peace Alliance vigil fights for cease-fire in Israel-Hamas war
Richmond County Sheriff's Office bomb squad training will begin
Richmond County bomb squad begins explosive training today