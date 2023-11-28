Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia’s gasoline tax break set to end this week

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:37 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia drivers are likely to begin paying higher prices for gasoline and diesel as state motor fuel taxes return on Thursday.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s rollback of the state taxes of 31.2 cents per gallon of gasoline and 35 cents per gallon of diesel ends at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.

MORE | Ga. senators propose map with 2 Black-majority districts

The Republican Kemp began waiving the taxes in September when he issued a legal declaration finding that high prices were an emergency.

Georgia’s governor can suspend tax collections during an emergency as long as state lawmakers approve the action the next time they meet.

CURRENT GAS PRICES:

  • Nationally, gas prices Tuesday averaged $3.25 a gallon, down from $3.30 a week earlier.
  • In Georgia, gas prices are averaging $2.79 per gallon, down from $2.81 a week earlier. That’s the third-lowest lowest price in the country, and down 78 cents since Kemp suspended the taxes.
  • In South Carolina, gas is averaging $2.92 a gallon, down from $2.93 a week earlier.
  • In Augusta, gas is averaging $2.71. In Aiken and Edgefield counties, it’s averaging $2.80.

But because the General Assembly is beginning a special session Wednesday to discuss legislative and congressional redistricting, Kemp could not extend the waiver of the taxes past then.

Kemp has asked lawmakers to approve his action in the special session. He could also ask lawmakers to pass a law to extend the tax break. But Kemp spokesperson Garrison Douglas said Tuesday that the governor doesn’t plan to ask lawmakers to act. Douglas said it’s possible that Kemp could issue a fresh emergency declaration once the special session ends.

Douglas said Kemp was talking to legislative leaders “to decide next steps after this session and before the next session.” That next regular session begins on Jan. 8. He said one issue will be whether gas prices keep falling, as they have nationwide since Kemp revived the fuel tax break in September.

The rollback aided Kemp during his reelection bid in 2022, when he signed a law suspending the gas tax with broad bipartisan support. Kemp signed seven separate extensions after that, with the state forgoing an estimated $1.7 billion in revenue from March 2022 to January 2023.

“While high prices continue to hit family budgets, hardworking Georgians deserve real relief and that’s why I signed an executive order today to deliver it directly to them at the pump,” Kemp said at the time.

Kemp says tax relief for Georgians helps them deal with inflation that he blames on Democratic President Joe Biden, although most economists say giving consumers more money typically increases inflation as well.

The governor has been rolling back fuel taxes worth about $180 million a month at the same time that his administration has been emphasizing that overall tax collections are declining, a sign that Georgia’s economy may be slowing.

