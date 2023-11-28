Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cold high pressure will build into the region the next few days dropping temperatures well below average. Temperatures moderate through the end of the week with the next chance of rain Friday and into the weekend.

Cold front moving through today into tonight will kick up a few clouds across the region and keep winds elevated. Cold air will build in behind the front tonight and drop lows to the mid and upper 30s by daybreak Tuesday. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Chilly Tuesday with high pressure settling over the forecast area. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s. Winds will be breezy at times out of the northwest between 10-15 mph. A reinforcing cold front will move in from the northwest Tuesday night. We will see lows drop all the way to the mid-20s by early Wednesday morning behind this front!

Wednesday will be another chilly, sunny day with the reinforcing cold front through the area and high-pressure settling in. Cold Wednesday night with lows dropping into the mid and upper 20s by early Thursday. Staying dry again Thursday with building clouds during the day and highs near 60.

Rain looks likely Friday as an upper level disturbance moves over the region and kicks up widespread showers. The chance for rain will continue into the weekend as a series of low pressure systems move through the region. Keep it here for updates during the week!

