Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cold high pressure will build into the region the next few days dropping temperatures well below average. Temperatures moderate through the end of the week with the next chance of rain Friday and into the weekend.

A reinforcing cold front will move in from the northwest tonight. We will see lows drop all the way to the mid-20s by early Wednesday morning behind this front. Protect your sensitive outdoor pets and plants!

Wednesday will be another chilly, sunny day with the reinforcing cold front through the area and high-pressure settling in. Highs in the afternoon will stay below average in the low to mid-50s. Winds will be out of the west-northwest between 5-10 mph.

Cold again Wednesday night with lows dropping into the upper 20s by early Thursday. Staying dry again Thursday with building clouds during the day and highs near 60.

Rain looks likely Friday as an upper level disturbance moves over the region and kicks up widespread showers. The chance for rain will continue into the weekend as a series of low pressure systems move through the region. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the mid-60s Friday and Saturday, near 70 by Sunday. Keep it here for updates during the week!

Cold lows tonight into early Wednesday in the 20s. (WRDW)

