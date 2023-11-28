Submit Photos/Videos
CSRA sees high overdose numbers with low long-term resources

By Taylor Martin
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The opioid crisis knows no boundaries and it’s a growing issue impacting families across the two-state.

Since 2010, the Department of Health says opioid overdose-related deaths have been on the rise in Georgia. About 2,500 Georgians lose their lives to a drug overdose every year.

When you single out opioid deaths, The National Center for Drug Abuse says that’s more than 1,400 people a year.

Nearly 37,000 people in Georgia enter rehab every year.

From Georgia to South Carolina, nearly 200 people have died this year from overdoses in Aiken and Richmond counties.

“I lost my son back in March. His name is on this list, unfortunately,” said Terry Childers with the Bluff Recovery Center.

In Richmond County, 87 people died. In Aiken County, 84.

“Addiction is just an insidious disease,” said Childers.

The Hale Foundation in Augusta and Recovery Road in Aiken County are the only treatment centers of their kind in the area with just 16 beds in Aiken and around 60 in Augusta.

“More improvement? We need more homes. We need more because right now we’re opening up a men’s place. We have our grand opening tomorrow and we’re already full,” said Gary Farina Director of Recovery Road.

Whether inpatient or outpatient, experts are saying the impact isn’t made in how the treatment is given but instead, how long.

Ken Wilson with Stepping Stones for Recovery said: “Unfortunately, most people want to go for inpatient help and inpatient help is good. It’s the best. It’s wonderful, but it’s hardly available anymore.”

In both counties, resources are available, leaders just think those struggling don’t know where to start.

Beverly Brown with the Department of Health said: “I think we kinda lost traction after COVID, but I do think we are on an uphill stretch to get better.”

