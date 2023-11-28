Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

CSRA Peace Alliance vigil fights for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

People protest in Columbia County for Palestine
By Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Central Savannah River Area Peace Alliance will host a vigil to call for a permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war on Tuesday.

The Central Savannah River Area Peace Alliance, an affiliate of the Carolina Peace Resource Center, calls on elected officials to use their influence to transform the temporary pause on the violence in Gaza into a permanent ceasefire, which includes all forms of violence in historic Palestine.

Organizers are fighting for a timely delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to Gazans who have suffered from the war. Organizers also want the United States government to cease aiding Israel.

The CSRA Peace Alliance will host the vigil at the intersection of 15th Street and Walton Way in downtown Augusta from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whiskey Road Walmart in Aiken
One person injured in shooting at Whiskey Road Walmart in Aiken
Augusta crime
Local gangs are surging, and they’ve found a surprise funding source
Crime scene tape
4-year-old dies after shooting himself with unsecured gun
Aleah Dunn
Grovetown police find teenager who’d been missing
This Thomson neighborhood was the scene of a shooting that calimed a teenage boy's life.
2 more teens arrested in slaying of Thomson 14-year-old boy

Latest News

Here are the top local headlines from News 12 | Nov. 28
Richmond County Sheriff's Office bomb squad training will begin
Richmond Co. bomb squad begins explosive-related training today
Aiken City Council meet for mayor’s transfer of power
With Thanksgiving over, Gay’s Christmas Tree Farm is bustling. And the business has branched...
Augusta Christmas tree farm sees business boom