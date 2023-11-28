CSRA Peace Alliance vigil fights for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Central Savannah River Area Peace Alliance will host a vigil to call for a permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war on Tuesday.

The Central Savannah River Area Peace Alliance, an affiliate of the Carolina Peace Resource Center, calls on elected officials to use their influence to transform the temporary pause on the violence in Gaza into a permanent ceasefire, which includes all forms of violence in historic Palestine.

Organizers are fighting for a timely delivery of sufficient humanitarian aid to Gazans who have suffered from the war. Organizers also want the United States government to cease aiding Israel.

The CSRA Peace Alliance will host the vigil at the intersection of 15th Street and Walton Way in downtown Augusta from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

