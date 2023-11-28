Submit Photos/Videos
Community input meetings set for Aiken superintendent search

Aiken County Public Schools
By Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:16 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The search for the next superintendent for the Aiken County Public School District is about to begin.

The South Carolina School Boards Association is holding community input meetings on Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.

In August, King Laurence announced his retirement for the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

Tuesday’s meetings will be held at North Augusta High School in the media center and at Silver Bluff High School in the auditorium.

On Dec 6., the community can share their input at the district office in the board room or at Wagener-Salley High School in the auditorium.

