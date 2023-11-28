Boy’s Orangeburg County hunting death ruled accidental

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources determined as accidental a hunting incident where a 6-year-old boy died after being shot .

The hunting incident happened on Friday near Whisperwood Road in Orangeburg County.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed the boy’s identity to be Avery Davis.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Davis was “in an elevated stand and appears to have been struck by a stray shotgun pellet from a shooter on the ground.”

The agency said the investigation is still active and investigators are awaiting more information from the coroner’s report.

