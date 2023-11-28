Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Boy’s Orangeburg County hunting death ruled accidental

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources determined as accidental a hunting incident where a 6-year-old boy died after being shot.

The hunting incident happened on Friday near Whisperwood Road in Orangeburg County.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed the boy’s identity to be Avery Davis.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, Davis was “in an elevated stand and appears to have been struck by a stray shotgun pellet from a shooter on the ground.”

The agency said the investigation is still active and investigators are awaiting more information from the coroner’s report.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta crime
Augusta gangs are surging, and they’ve found a surprise funding source
Whiskey Road Walmart in Aiken
In Aiken, sense of security drifts away with each shooting
Brittany Ryans, Ladarion Ryans
Just shy of turning 5, boy dies after playing with gun; 2 arrested
Aleah Dunn
Grovetown police find teenager who’d been missing
This Thomson neighborhood was the scene of a shooting that calimed a teenage boy's life.
2 more teens arrested in slaying of Thomson 14-year-old boy

Latest News

Rosalynn Carter tribute service
WATCH LIVE: Jimmy Carter, former presidents, first ladies mourn, celebrate Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
(L-R) Young Thug, attorney Brian Steel
WATCH LIVE: Young Thug’s trial, day two | Opening statements continue
The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
LIVE: Rosalynn Carter honored by family, friends, first ladies and presidents -- including husband Jimmy
Police lights
Driver runs a-fowl of the law in $80,000 S.C. chicken heist
Generic ambulance photo
Woman falls to death in well under rotted floor of S.C. home