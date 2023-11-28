Biofuel firm still drawing foes Augusta leaders’ meetings

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A company that wants to convert biomass into fuel says south Augustans have been “unfair and egregious” in fighting its efforts to open a new plant .

That’s what came out ahead of Tuesday’s committee meetings of the Augusta Commission.

We last checked in with Renovatio Solutions’ project in August when dozens of south Augustans came to the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building to voice their distaste over the plant that’s proposed for Dixon Airline Road.

Twenty-three protesters and two supporters showed up at Tuesday’s committee meetings.

Some opponents say there’s been a lack of transparency about the project.

This includes the company promising 126 jobs for south Augusta; opponents say only 22 would be permanent, and the other 104 would be temporary construction jobs.

Others say they also weren’t notified about the project until it was almost approved at the committee level of the Augusta Commission.

Now, the company is rejecting a request from the city of Augusta for a consistency letter to address south Augustans’ concerns, citing “unfair and egregious” efforts from people at Spirit Creek Baptist Church. The company claims the opponents are posting misinformation on its website about the plant.

Also Tuesday

Tuesday’s meetings consisted of Augusta Commission members meeting at the committee level. That means items decided at that level generally need to go before the full commission for final approval.

Among the items before the committees were community projects and grant funding to improve:

May Park ($2 million plus $200,000 in contingency funding) and connectivity between adjacent Magnolia and Cedar Grove cemeteries.

Boykin Road Park.

Dyess Park, including finalizing plans to add two basketball courts, six pickleball courts, a new walking trail, a picnic pavilion with restrooms, an outdoor fitness area, a new parking lot, a community center, a splash pad, a picnic shelter and a new bandstand. Preparation of the demolition is necessary to start construction once the final design is approved. Work would start in the second quarter of 2024 and will would take nine months to a year.

As the Public Safety Committee, commission members accepted a grant with funding of $74,902 from the Criminal Justice Coordination Council of Georgia to provide services to crime victims for Oct. 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2024.

The committee also moved to accept $58,500 from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency to enhance the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office bomb K9 unit.

The Administrative Services Committee voted to accept a more than $25,000 contract for inmate uniforms and accessories.

