Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Biden heads to Colorado to talk clean energy

By Jon Decker
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden is making his fifth trip to Colorado today, tomorrow his speech will tout investments in clean energy manufacturing while also going after one of his most vocal critics in the House of Representatives.

The President will visit Pueblo’s CS Wind factory, the largest wind tower manufacturer in the world. The White House said in a statement the President’s trip is aimed at mobilizing investments in clean energy manufacturing and creating good-paying jobs.

“I signed the Inflation Reduction Act to grow the industries of the future right here at home, including electric vehicles and clean energy,” said Biden on Monday.

Pueblo is right in the heart of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, which is represented by one of the President’s chief critics, Representative Lauren Boebert. A self-described MAGA Republican, she said families in her district are being crushed by inflation and so-called “Bidenomics.”

But the President pushed back on Monday. “Fortunately, we’ve been able to push back on Republican — MAGA Republicans so far, but they haven’t given up. They haven’t given up. They still want to undo this progress we’re making,” he said.

Biden will discuss how his policies have created good-paying jobs in communities across the country, including in Colorado’s third congressional district.

Last year, Boebert joined every House Republican in voting against the Inflation Reduction Act — which invests heavily in clean energy production.

According to the White House since the President took office, companies have announced more than $6 billion in clean energy and manufacturing investments in Colorado.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta crime
Augusta gangs are surging, and they’ve found a surprise funding source
Whiskey Road Walmart in Aiken
In Aiken, sense of security drifts away with each shooting
Brittany Ryans, Ladarion Ryans
Just shy of turning 5, boy dies after playing with gun; 2 arrested
Aleah Dunn
Grovetown police find teenager who’d been missing
This Thomson neighborhood was the scene of a shooting that calimed a teenage boy's life.
2 more teens arrested in slaying of Thomson 14-year-old boy

Latest News

The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Rosalynn Carter honored by family, friends, first ladies and presidents -- including husband Jimmy
Every holiday season, certain toys break out as the hottest and hardest to find.
S.C. agency seeks money to help ease child-care costs
The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Jimmy Carter, former presidents, first ladies mourn, celebrate Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
Biden heads to Colorado to talk clean energy
Georgia voting
Ga. senators propose map with 2 Black-majority districts