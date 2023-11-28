AU, Augusta Tech waiving application fees in November – so hurry

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - November may be winding down, but there’s still time to send college applications.

Fifty Georgia colleges and universities are waiving their applications through Nov. 30 as part of Apply to College Month.

Among them are Augusta University and Augusta Technical College in Augusta and East Georgia State College in Swainsboro.

Many institutions, including Augusta Tech and East Georgia State College, are automatically waiving the fee, while others require a code or certain answers on the Common App. For example, when applying at AU, select “Apply to College Month” on the “school-specific fee waiver” question.

There’s no limit to the number of colleges and universities you can apply to while fees are waived.

Gov. Brian Kemp called the initiative one of the “innovative steps our state is taking to unlock opportunities for the next generation of hardworking Georgians.”

For the full list of colleges and universities participating, visit https://www.gafutures.org/college-planning/apply-to-college-initiative/application-fee-waivers.

The event is the result of a partnership between the Georgia Student Finance Commission, the University System of Georgia, the Technical College System of Georgia, private institutions and Georgia Military College.

