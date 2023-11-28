Body found in Aiken County along New Holland Road

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are investigating a dead body found Tuesday in Aiken County.

Around 1:43 pm, a 911 caller reported finding a deceased person in the 1000 block of New Holland Road, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The deceased person was found in the water near the boat ramp at the South Fork Edisto boat landing.

This investigation is still in its early stages and information is limited, deputies said.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is assisting with this investigation.

If anyone has any information, they’re urged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. Tipsters can also share information by visiting www.aikencountysheriff.net.

