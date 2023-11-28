Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Body found in Aiken County along New Holland Road

Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic
Aiken County Sheriff's Office generic(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:12 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are investigating a dead body found Tuesday in Aiken County.

Around 1:43 pm, a 911 caller reported finding a deceased person in the 1000 block of New Holland Road, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The deceased person was found in the water near the boat ramp at the South Fork Edisto boat landing.

This investigation is still in its early stages and information is limited, deputies said.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is assisting with this investigation.

MORE | Boy’s Orangeburg County hunting death ruled accidental

If anyone has any information, they’re urged to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. Tipsters can also share information by visiting www.aikencountysheriff.net.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Augusta crime
Augusta gangs are surging, and they’ve found a surprise funding source
Whiskey Road Walmart in Aiken
In Aiken, sense of security drifts away with each shooting
Brittany Ryans, Ladarion Ryans
Just shy of turning 5, boy dies after playing with gun; 2 arrested
Aleah Dunn
Grovetown police find teenager who’d been missing
This Thomson neighborhood was the scene of a shooting that calimed a teenage boy's life.
2 more teens arrested in slaying of Thomson 14-year-old boy

Latest News

The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
LIVE COVERAGE: Jimmy Carter, former presidents, first ladies mourn, celebrate Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
(L-R) Young Thug, attorney Brian Steel
WATCH LIVE: Young Thug’s trial, day two | Opening statements continue
The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Rosalynn Carter honored by family, friends, first ladies and presidents -- including husband Jimmy
A trip of a lifetime turns into a fight for survival
A trip of a lifetime turns into a fight for survival