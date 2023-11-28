On 5th birthday, tears are shed for boy taken by a bullet

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Zykee Ryans almost made it to 5 years old, but a bullet cut his brief life even shorter.

Still, friends and family wanted to mark the occasion, so they held a balloon release on his birthday Tuesday.

They remembered him as a boy who loved superheroes – especially Spider-Man – and who was a shining light in their lives.

His elementary school also threw a birthday party for him Tuesday, with all the kids dressed as superheroes. They enjoyed Spider-Man cupcakes and held their own balloon release.

At Tuesday evening’s gathering, the balloons were red and blue, with the participants decked out in like Spider-Man colors, too.

He died Saturday, two weeks after accidentally shooting himself in the head with a gun that hadn’t been secured at the Ryans home in the 1900 block of Murphy Road, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Zykee’s mother, Brittany Ryans, 35, and his brother Ladarian Ryans, 19, are in Richmond County jail on charges of cruelty to children in the second degree and second-degree murder.

Brittany Ryans, had been arrested soon after the Nov. 12 shooting, but Ladarian Ryans had been at-large until authorities announced Monday that he was in custody.

The case bears some similarities to another recent one in the CSRA that left a 4-year-old dead.

Phoenix Daniels picked up an unsecured gun and shot herself in the head on May 29 in Grovetown and was hospitalized for 33 days before dying.

Her father, Daveon Malik Daniels, 24, is charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, second-degree cruelty to children and a charge related to the type of gun it was . Police said the gun had been converted to fully automatic.

Brittany Ryans, Ladarion Ryans (Contributed)

In Zykee’s case, Brittany Ryans has a criminal history, according to court records. She was charged in 2018 with one count of deprivation of a minor and six counts of contributing to the deprivation of a minor and sentenced to a combination of confinement and probation.

