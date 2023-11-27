Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Woman kidnapped from shopping center on Black Friday, police say

Shamia Sanford was taken from a T-Mobile store on Black Friday.
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio authorities said a woman was kidnapped on Black Friday and they are now asking for help in locating her.

The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed Shamia Sanford was taken from a T-Mobile store in the Steelyard Commons shopping center.

WOIO reports it took Cleveland police three days to report the kidnapping to the public.

They also did not specify the exact time the kidnapping occurred, what Sanford was wearing before she was kidnapped, or any information on a potential suspect.

Police did release a photo of Sanford to make it easier for a member of the public to recognize her.

Anyone with information on this kidnapping is asked to contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-621-1234.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whiskey Road Walmart in Aiken
One person injured in shooting at Whiskey Road Walmart in Aiken
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County deputies shoot armed suspect in confrontation
Car accident generic
79-year-old killed, passenger injured in Aiken County crash
Missing 17-year-old last seen in Columbia County
Grovetown police find teenager who’d been missing
Donald Trump makes an appearance at USC-Clemson game with S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.
Trump makes an appearance at USC-Clemson football game

Latest News

With Thanksgiving over, Gay’s Christmas Tree Farm is bustling. And the business has branched...
Augusta Christmas tree farm sees business boom
Young Thug
WATCH LIVE: Opening statements in Young Thug’s trial underway
A guest at Disneyland stripped down before jumping into the water of "It's a Small World."...
Disneyland guests streaks on 'It's a Small World' ride
A simulated health insurance claim form with a stamp reading "Denied" across it.
Permission to Pay: Technologies touted as fix for health insurance frustrations draw criticism, legal action
If you run across something online that you’d like, just add it to your wish list. You can add...
What the Tech: App of the Day, GiftList Genie