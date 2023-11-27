Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie will be available to rent Dec. 13, including more songs

Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires,...
Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.(Natacha Pisarenko | AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Are you ready for it?

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour Concert Film will be available to watch at home very soon.

On Monday morning, Swift announced on social media that the movie will be available to rent on demand starting Dec. 13, which happens to be her 34th birthday.

“Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!” Swift wrote on Instagram.

Fans will be treated to an extended version of the theatrical release, which had cut a handful of songs from the setlist from the concert in Los Angeles.

Swift’s songs “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer” and “Long Live” were cut from the theatrical version of the film but will be included in the extended release available to rent, she said.

However, “Cardigan,” the biggest single from her album “Folklore,” will still be notably absent from the extended version of the film.

Fans on social media are speculating that “Cardigan” could be included in the final release of the film when it becomes available to buy or stream.

There is no word on when that will be.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whiskey Road Walmart in Aiken
One person injured in shooting at Whiskey Road Walmart in Aiken
Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County deputies shoot armed suspect in confrontation
Car accident generic
79-year-old killed, passenger injured in Aiken County crash
Missing 17-year-old last seen in Columbia County
Grovetown police find teenager who’d been missing
Donald Trump makes an appearance at USC-Clemson game with S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.
Trump makes an appearance at USC-Clemson football game

Latest News

With Thanksgiving over, Gay’s Christmas Tree Farm is bustling. And the business has branched...
Augusta Christmas tree farm sees business boom
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a rare visit to troops inside the Gaza Strip,...
Israel-Hamas truce to be extended for 2 more days, Qatari foreign ministry spokesman says
FILE - Two feral hogs are caught in a trap on a farm in rural Washington County, Mo., Jan. 27,...
Population of hard-to-eradicate ‘super pigs’ is threatening to invade the US
Young Thug
WATCH LIVE: Opening statements in Young Thug’s trial now underway
Former and current U.S. Secret Service agents carry casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter...
Services for former first lady Rosalynn Carter begin